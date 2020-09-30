Court records allege Fredericksburg man fired at tow-truck workers twice as they removed car

A Fredericksburg man accused of shooting at tow-truck drivers late Saturday fired at least two shots and chased the victims into another parking lot to fire the second one, court records state.
Drequan Lashae Edwards, 25, is charged with two counts of attempted malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and illegally shooting in public.
According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, two employees of Shanks Towing were in the parking lot of the Townsend Apartments checking for illegally parked vehicles. A Chevrolet 200 with Mississippi license plates was determined to be in an inappropriate space.
As is Shanks' regular practice at that complex, the employee loaded up the vehicle and began to tow it away.
Detective Patrick Lamb wrote that the owner of the vehicle saw her car being towed and ran to the driver to plead with him not to take it. At the same time, the affidavit states, Edwards arrived and began arguing with both employees.
Police allege that Edwards pulled out a handgun and the driver began pulling away. In the vicinity of the entrance to the complex, the first shot was fired.
Lamb wrote that the drivers were in fear for their lives as they sped away into a nearby business complex and attempted to hide. The affidavit alleges that Edwards ran a short distance and confronted the employees again, firing a second shot.
The Shanks employees were not injured.
Forensic evidence showed that a .380-caliber handgun was used in the incident, along with "Blazer" ammunition. Search warrants gave police permission to search Edwards' home on Fleetwood Court for the gun, clothing and other items associated with the alleged crimes.
Edwards, who is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail, was supposed to be arraigned Tuesday in Fredericksburg General District Court. His case was moved to Oct. 13, at which point he is supposed to name his attorney.
