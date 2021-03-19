Court says Spotsy restaurant defying mask mandate can remain open

A Spotsylvania County restaurant that is operating in defiance of the state’s effort to shut it down will not have to close, at least for now.

Judge Ricardo Rigual issued a lengthy ruling Friday denying the state’s claim for a temporary injunction that would have called for the immediate closure of Gourmeltz in Cosner Corner. Instead, the judge urged the attorneys in the case to “expeditiously” move ahead with the legal procedures necessary to bring the case to trial.

Gourmeltz owner Matt Strickland has refused to stop serving food and alcohol despite having his licenses suspended by the Virginia Health Department. Strickland claims that mandates from Gov. Ralph Northam in response to the Covid-19 pandemic are unconstitutional.

The state health department argued in a hearing last week that Strickland’s refusal to comply with such things as mask and social distancing requirements mandated by the state is reason for an immediate closing. An assistant attorney general argued that Strickland’s claim that the mandates are unconstitutional are “staggering” and noted that the same mandates are being followed by businesses throughout the state.

