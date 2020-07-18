A Culpeper County man has been charged with felony murder and other offenses in connection with a wild incident Friday evening that included the death of a motorist who was struck head-on by the suspect traveling in the wrong direction on Jefferson Davis Highway in Stafford County, police said.
Daontre Kalio Waters, 25, of Reva is also charged with attempted capital murder and felony eluding, said Stafford Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz. Kimmitz said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.
According to police, deputies responded to a home on Colonial Avenue about 7:44 p.m. in response to a reported robbery. While deputies were taking the report, Kimmitz said, another deputy spotted a silver SUV that had been taken during the incident speeding north on U.S. 1.
The driver accelerated into the Wayside area not far from Stafford Courthouse. The pursuit stopped briefly after the deputy executed a maneuver that involved striking the SUV with his cruiser. But the suspect managed to get the vehicle back in gear and crashed into the deputy's cruiser, sending the deputy into the air, Kimmitz said.
The deputy, who fired several shots at the suspect, was treated for minor injuries at a hospital and released, Kimmitz said. None of the shots struck the suspect.
Police said the suspect then headed south in the northbound lanes and after about a half mile, he struck another vehicle head-on in the 2200 block of Jefferson Davis Highway. The driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, while a passenger received life-threatening injuries.
The victims were not named Saturday morning because it was not clear if their next-of-kin had been notified.
Waters was also injured in the crash, Kimmitz said. He was treated at a hospital and placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.
Court records show that Waters was free on bond on a larceny charge in Culpeper. He was scheduled to plead guilty Aug. 3 in Culpeper Circuit Court. Waters also pleaded guilty to a drug charge in Orange Circuit Court on May 28, court records show, but did not receive any prison time.
