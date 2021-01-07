 Skip to main content
Culpeper man convicted of sexually assaulting teen girl in Stafford
Cory Devon Coates

Coates

A man who sexually assaulted a teenage girl multiple times on the same day was convicted of four felony charges Thursday in Stafford Circuit Court.

Cory Deon Coates, 43, of Culpeper was found guilty of four counts of aggravated sexual battery. In exchange for his pleas, two other charges were dropped.

According to evidence, the attacks that Coates was convicted of took place on Jan. 20, 2020 in Stafford.

The victim reported that Coates entered her bedroom that afternoon and took both their pants off. The girl told him to stop, but the sexual assault continued. When it was over, court records state, Coates pinned the girl against a wall and warned her to never tell him no again.

He sexually assaulted her again two more times that day, once on a couch and again in her bedroom.

She finally told her mother what had been happening after her mother entered the bedroom and found the child pale and rocking back and forth on the corner of the bed. She told her mother that the abuse had been going on for about three years, and the Sheriff's Office was called.

Coates had been in jail for about a year awaiting trial. He will be sentenced on April 26.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

