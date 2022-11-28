 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deputies responding to call shoot, kill man in Stafford

A 36-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night by Stafford County Sheriff's deputies who had responded to assist him, police said.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the incident took place about 8 p.m. in the area of State Route 610 and Ripley roads. Deputies went to the area in response to a report of a suicidal man.

When deputies arrived at the intersection, Kimmitz said, the man presented a handgun. Kimmitz said deputies attempted to retreat and ordered the man to drop the gun, but he refused. The man was then shot.

Deputies provided first aid after the shooting, but the man was pronounced dead on the scene. No deputies were injured.

The area was closed to the public as police conducted an investigation. The name of the shooting victim has not been released.

Kimmitz said the deputies involved have been placed on routine administrative leave.

​Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

