Driver in fatal Spotsy crash charged with manslaughter

The driver in a March 8 crash in Spotsylvania County that killed two brothers has been charged with two counts of aggravated involuntary manslaughter.

Dylan Andres Abernathy, 19, of Spotsylvania, was indicted on six charges this week by a Spotsylvania grand jury, including DUI and the two manslaughter charges. The manslaughter charges each carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a mandatory minimum of a year.

According to police and court records, Abernathy was driving a 2005 Toyota Highlander the evening of March 8 when he lost control in the area of 7046 Smith Station Road and ran off the right side of the road head-on into a tree.

The vehicle caught fire and Javontae Bundy, 19, and Jaquan Bundy, 18, both of Spotsylvania, died at the scene. Abernathy and two others, including Javontae Bundy's twin brother Jalontae, were seriously injured in the crash. Passersby were able to pull some of the victims away from the burning vehicle.

Court records allege that Abernathy was intoxicated at the time of the incident and that an open container of alcohol was found inside the vehicle after the crash. Abernathy was arrested Wednesday and has since been released from the Rappahannock Regional Jail.