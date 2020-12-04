Drug charges dropped for witness in case that led to conviction of local pharmacist

Drug charges were dropped Friday against a man who was instrumental in bringing down a pharmacist who was illegally distributing drugs from his Fredericksburg pharmacy.

Timothy D. Urbani, 50, was arrested in Stafford County in January 2018 on charges of distributing and possessing heroin. The charges stemmed from an incident during which a woman he was with overdosed.

The Stafford cases were delayed after Urbani went to police with information about Hardik Patel, the operator of the now-closed HnR Pharmacy on Fall Hill Avenue in the city. Under police supervision, Urbani made 10 different purchases of prescription drugs from Patel between April and June 2018. The purchases, which were made without a prescription, were both audio and video recorded.

Urbani was also the key prosecution witness during Patel's trial last month in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, which ended with a jury recommending a 40-year prison sentence for Patel. He is scheduled to be formally sentenced Jan. 8.

The Stafford charges were dropped Friday in Stafford Circuit Court. Both prosecutor Ryan Fitzgerald and defense attorney Tim Barbrow insisted there was no formal agreement tying the Stafford case to Urbani's testimony in the city, though Barbrow admitted "we were hoping for some favorable consideration in exchange for his testimony."