Family of man shot by Spotsylvania deputy demands more information from police

According to the information released thus far, unnamed Spotsylvania deputies had given Brown a ride home about 30 to 45 minutes before the shooting, which Haynes described as a "good deed." Brown's car had broken down elsewhere in Spotsylvania.

Brown later called 911, expressing irritation with his brother and concern about getting to his car, which had already been towed. At one point during the call, Brown told the dispatcher that someone better come because, "I'm about to kill my brother." He also answered "yup" when asked if he had a gun.

But he later stated at least twice that he was unarmed, and was outside on a cordless phone talking to a dispatcher when the same deputy who'd given him the ride home showed up.

Moments later, the deputy could be heard shouting for Brown to hold up hands and to, "Drop the gun!" The deputy then mentioned that Brown had the gun to his head; Brown was still on the phone talking with the 911 operator at the time. Brown's brother was home at the time and heard the commotion, but didn't actually see what happened, the lawyer said.

The deputy was then heard yelling, "Stop walking toward me," just before the shooting began. After it ended, the deputy asked, "Where's the gun? Where's the gun?"