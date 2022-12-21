Father of 3-year-old boy who drowned ordered to serve six months in prison

A Stafford County man who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter after his young son drowned while in his care last year was ordered Tuesday to serve six months in prison.

Daniel Raymond Neely, 38, was sentenced to a total of seven years with all but six months suspended following an emotional hearing in Stafford Circuit Court. He had also pleaded guilty to felony child neglect.

Court records show that Neely was looking after for his 3-year-old son and his 4-year-old daughter while working from his home on Fleetwood Farm Road on Sept. 16, 2021. At some point, the boy got into the above-ground pool in the backyard. Neely called 911 early that afternoon and reported that the boy had drowned. Rescue workers rushed him to the hospital, but were unable to revive him.

Neely told police that he had checked on the kids right before going to use the bathroom for a few minutes. He told his wife something else, court records state, and the little girl and a neighbor gave varying versions of the incident.

Prosecutor Ryan Frank said it's still unclear what happened that day and he asked Judge Michael Levy to make Neely serve two years. Frank said he doesn't think Neely has accepted responsibility for the incident.

Levy settled on six months and agreed to let Neely, who is free on bond, begin serving his time after Christmas.