Former city pharmacist sentenced for illegal drug sales

A former Fredericksburg pharmacist who illegally sold prescription drugs from his business was ordered Friday to serve slightly more than four and half years in prison.
Hardik S. Patel, 34, received the sentence from Judge Gordon Willis in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, where he was previously convicted of 18 charges that included money laundering and multiple drug distribution charges.
The sentence was far less than the 40 years recommended by the jury in November after convicting Patel. But the sentence handed down by the jury was the minimum they could have suggested, and jurors made it clear they did not want to give Patel that much time.
In fact, two of them were in court Friday prepared to testify that they did not think Patel should serve that much time. But Willis declined to hear from them, saying such testimony would be improper.
Patel was operating the former HnR Pharmacy on Fall Hill Avenue in the city when he was arrested in June 2018. According to evidence presented by prosecutors Justin Witt and Steve Eubank, Patel repeatedly sold drugs to a felon with multiple convictions who became a police informant in hopes of reducing some of his own legal problems.
The informant, Timothy Urbani, made 10 different purchases from Patel between April 9 and June 21 of that year under police supervision. Lengthy video and audio recordings of the transactions were played during Patel’s trial.
Witt on Friday argued that Willis should give Patel the entire 40 years recommended by the jury. Witt said that as a pharmacist, Patel was given considerable government trust as a “gatekeeper” of the drugs.
“There’s just no excuse for what he did,” Witt said. “He was the last line of defense and he failed miserably.”
Defense attorney Cary Bowen, who represented Patel along with attorney Anna Lindemann, said there was no reason for such a lengthy sentence and that Patel has already suffered horrible consequences, including the loss of his career and marriage.
Bowen pointed out that Patel had no prior criminal record and said jurors were clearly shocked when they learned that 40 years was the minimum time they could have given Patel.
“He’s salvageable, and he still has something positive to offer society,” Bowen said.
Patel made a statement prior to being sentenced in which he expressed remorse for his actions. He asked the judge to consider something other than prison time, such as community service or house arrest.
Willis’ sentence was toward the lower end of the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for an active sentence of between four years and six years and seven months.
He said Patel knows better than most the horrors of drug addiction in the area, “but for greed, you chose to make yourself a part of the problem.”
