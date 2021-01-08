Former city pharmacist sentenced for illegal drug sales

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Witt on Friday argued that Willis should give Patel the entire 40 years recommended by the jury. Witt said that as a pharmacist, Patel was given considerable government trust as a “gatekeeper” of the drugs.

“There’s just no excuse for what he did,” Witt said. “He was the last line of defense and he failed miserably.”

Defense attorney Cary Bowen, who represented Patel along with attorney Anna Lindemann, said there was no reason for such a lengthy sentence and that Patel has already suffered horrible consequences, including the loss of his career and marriage.

Bowen pointed out that Patel had no prior criminal record and said jurors were clearly shocked when they learned that 40 years was the minimum time they could have given Patel.

“He’s salvageable, and he still has something positive to offer society,” Bowen said.

Patel made a statement prior to being sentenced in which he expressed remorse for his actions. He asked the judge to consider something other than prison time, such as community service or house arrest.

Willis’ sentence was toward the lower end of the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for an active sentence of between four years and six years and seven months.

He said Patel knows better than most the horrors of drug addiction in the area, “but for greed, you chose to make yourself a part of the problem.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.