Former music director at Spotsy church gets 30 years for molesting child

A man who formerly served as the music director at a Spotsylvania County church and also worked in the Westmoreland County school system was ordered Monday to serve 30 years in prison for molesting a young girl.

Kellen Thomas Donelson, 32, of Richmond, received the sentence in U.S. District Court in Richmond, where he previously pleaded guilty to producing child pornography. The 30 years he received was the maximum penalty for the conviction.

Federal authorities began an investigation last year after discovering pictures and videos on the internet of a young girl being sexually abused. He was arrested in December after police tracked the images to an iPhone and a laptop computer owned by Donelson.

At the time of his arrest, Donelson was an associate minister and the music director at Mount Hope Baptist Church in Spotsylvania. He was also an elementary school music teacher in the Richmond city school system.