Vandalism:

  • 100 block Ashby Street, 7/13, 9:00 p.m. A person reported one of her home’s windows was vandalized.
  • 100 block Hillcrest Drive, 7/10, 1:15 p.m. A citizen reported his front porch was vandalized by fireworks.

Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:

  • 400 block Jefferson Davis Highway, 7/10, 12:20 p.m. A person reported one of his vehicle’s windows was shattered.

Larceny:

  • 300 block Riverside Drive, 7/12, 1:30 p.m. A group of people on the riverbank reported they left their belongings unattended and witnessed a Hispanic male grab their items and run.
  • Walmart, 1800 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 7/12, 9:30 a.m. A citizen reported he left his phone unattended in the restroom and it was stolen.

Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:

  • 300 block Riverside Manor Boulevard, 7/12, 11:00 a.m. A citizen reported several items were stolen from her vehicle. Video surveillance from her doorbell camera shows the suspect is a white male.
  • Old Mill Park, 2200 Caroline Street, 7/11, 8:00 p.m. A person left her vehicle unlocked and multiple items were stolen.

Motor Vehicle Theft:

  • 2500 block Manor Drive, 7/11, 6:00 a.m. A person reported his motorcycle was stolen.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

