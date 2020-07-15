Motor Vehicle Theft:
- 1900 block Augustine Avenue, 7/14, 11:30 p.m. A person reported his dirt bike was stolen.
Larceny:
- Goodwill, 2336 Plank Road, 7/15, 1:00 p.m. A person reported she left purse in the cart unattended and it was stolen.
- Wawa, 1140 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 7/15, 11:00 a.m. A person reported her son left his backpack unattended and it was stolen.
Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:
- 1100 block Forest Village, 7/14, 1: 45 p.m. A person reported her vehicle was vandalized.
Arrests:
- Davis, Dawn Irene Martin, 37, of Stafford was arrested on charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Parnell, Sandra Kay, 56, of Fredericksburg was arrested on charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Rollins, Leanne Michelle, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on charge of contempt of court.
- Chapman, Paul A., 49, of Fredericksburg was arrested on charge of indecent exposure.
- Johansen, Arthur Newton, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on charge of contempt of court.
- George, Alexander Kenneth, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Anderson, Mark S. II, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on charge of possession of marijuana.
- Brown, Christina Marie, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on charge of shoplifting.
- Orndoff, Katie Elizabeth, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on charge of possession of marijuana.
- Carl, Ashley Marie, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on charge of failure to appear on felony charge.
- Hill, Samantha Lou, 54, of Fredericksburg was arrested on charge of public swearing or intoxication.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.