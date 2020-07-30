Larceny:

  • 2400 block Carl D. Silver Parkway, 7/28, 9:00 a.m. A person reported multiple tools were stolen from a worksite.
  • Home Depot, 1201 Gateway Boulevard, 7/26, 12:45 p.m. A person reported his cell phone was stolen.
  • Trinity Episcopal Church, 825 College Avenue, 7/25, 1:45 p.m. A warden reported a sign was stolen.
  • Walmart, 1800 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 7/24, 10:00 p.m. A person reported his cell phone was stolen.

Arrests:

  • Walker, Duwayne Lamont, 45, of Fredericksburg was arrested on two charges of failure to comply with court order.
  • Moore-Taylor, Dashawn Lamar, 24, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Wise, Cathy Marie, 56, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Meinen, Johnny Patrick, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Moore-taylor, Dashawn Lamar, 24, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of recognizance revoked/failure to abide by conditions of release.
  • Hernandez-Alvarado, Marco Antonio, 45, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of child pornography -subsequent offense.
  • Meinen, Johnny Patrick, 33, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Nygaard, Brandon Michael, 31, of Bumpass was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Moran, Pamela Renae, 21, of Montross was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Lewis, Dawn Maree, 44, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
  • Autry, Keith Edward Sr, 55, of Roanoke was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
  • Norris, Jaunikquaw Tikeea, 24, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
  • Steinberg, Daniel Jared, 38, of Culpeper was arrested on a charge of hit and run.
  • Zumbrun, Lawrence Randall, 38, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
  • Brown, Kaila Monique, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery - family member.
  • Dunston, Trinton Jerron, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of destruction of property, monuments.
  • Howard, Travis William, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of hit & run.
  • Hague, Heather Sara, 31, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
  • Torres, Ricardo David, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of murder -second degree attempt.
  • Harris, Deon Waverly, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
  • Conley, Herman, 64, of Fredericksburg was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon while intoxicated and possession of schedule III controlled substance.
  • Tiul Chocol, Misael, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
  • Coughenour, Byrian Fleming Jr, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
  • Wise, Cathy Marie, 56, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of larceny or theft - third or subsequent offense.
  • Johnson, Chantraylle, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Garcia, Pedro Hernandez, 39, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
  • Swanson, Darin Stephen, 38, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
  • Dean, Christopher Patrick, 39, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of revoked license, alcohol related.
  • Krueger, Daniel Joseph, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Cousino, Lawrence Anthony, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Anderson, Joycedann Natalie, 36, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of larceny or theft - third or subsequent offense.
  • Carroll, Shawn Shernell, 42, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of hit and run.
  • Garrett, Thomas Lester II, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments