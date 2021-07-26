Fredericksburg firefighter faces molestation charge

A Fredericksburg firefighter is on administrative leave after being indicted this month on a child molestation charge.

Jayson Solano Rivera, 41, is charged in Henrico County with aggravated sexual battery on a child under the age of 13. He was directly indicted July 12 by a grand jury in Henrico Circuit Court.

Henrico court records listed the offense date as Sept. 1, 2012. An initial hearing in circuit court is scheduled for Wednesday.

Rivera was arrested July 21 and placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. He was released on bond the next day, court records show.

Fredericksburg Fire Chief Mike Jones said Rivera has been a firefighter in the city since 2019 and is now on paid administrative leave.

Aggravated sexual battery is a felony that carries a potential prison sentence of up to 20 years.