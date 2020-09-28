Fredericksburg man accused of shooting at tow-truck driver

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Fredericksburg man faces criminal charges after being accused of firing a shot during an altercation with a tow-truck driver, police said.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said the driver went to Townsend Boulevard off U.S. 1 in Fredericksburg about 11:45 p.m. Saturday to tow away a vehicle. He was confronted by the owner of the vehicle and the suspect, and a heated dispute ensued, Morris said.

As the driver was leaving the parking lot with the vehicle, the suspect and the woman who owns the car began chasing him. During that chase, a shot was fired, Morris said. No one was injured.

The suspect, 25-year-old Drequan Lashae Edwards, was arrested Sunday morning. Edwards is charged with attempted malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and a misdemeanor charge of firing a weapon in public.

Edwards was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. He will be arraigned Tuesday in Fredericksburg General District Court.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.