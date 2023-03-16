A Fredericksburg man who was acquitted of a murder charge earlier this year was ordered Thursday to serve two years in prison for his role in the shootout that resulted in a death.

Arturo Barnes, 30, was sentenced to 10 years with eight years suspended by Judge Gordon Willis. The same jury that cleared Barnes of murder in January found him guilty of two felony counts of shooting into an occupied building and two misdemeanor counts of destruction of property.

The charges stemmed from a June 3, 2021, shootout in the 3300 block of Fall Hill Avenue in the city that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Tyriek Powell, who died from a gunshot wound to the chest. Barnes was shot three times himself and ended up in intensive care at Mary Washington Hospital. At least 17 shots were fired in the broad daylight incident, and the evidence showed that Powell fired 12 of them.

Barnes had been in the area selling marijuana for about two hours that day when Powell showed up with two friends. It was never clear what their dispute was about, but apparently there was bad blood between Powell and Barnes’ younger brother.

Prosecutor Justin Witt asked Willis to give Barnes 10 years to serve, the maximum penalty allowed by law. He called the recommended state sentencing guidelines “woefully insufficient” and said Barnes deserved the maximum sentence for playing “bang bang shoot ‘em up” and putting the public in danger.

Defense attorney Jim Ilijevich said Powell was the aggressor and that Barnes was simply protecting himself. He became agitated when Witt was allowed to put on testimony from Powell’s family members, pointing out that Barnes was cleared of the charges directly involving Powell. He also objected when Witt said he’d received information from police in New York claiming that Barnes was affiliated with a criminal street gang.

Willis called the upswing in gun violence in the city in recent years a “societal tragedy.” While his sentence was far short of what Witt requested, it was still four times higher than the maximum six months called for by the guidelines.