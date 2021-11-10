Fredericksburg man pleads guilty in city stabbing

A Fredericksburg man who stabbed and seriously injured another man earlier this year pleaded guilty to malicious wounding Wednesday.

Jermaine A. Conway, 42, entered the plea in Fredericksburg Circuit Court. As part of an agreement worked out by his attorney, Adam Calinger, and prosecutor Steve Eubank, a more serious aggravated malicious wounding charge was reduced.

Conway was also convicted of two misdemeanors, identity fraud to avoid arrest and giving false ID to law enforcement. He will be sentenced on Feb. 2.

According to court records, Conway stabbed Brandon Regins on June 21 in the 100 block of Wellington Lakes Drive. It was one of three violent incidents in the area over a several-week span, including a fatal shooting.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Conway eventually told police that he went to the apartment complex that day and saw Regins interacting with one of Conway’s associates. Conway claimed that he thought there was going to be an altercation, so he stepped in to de-escalate the situation.

Conway said that he stabbed Regins after the victim took a swing at him. Conway told police that he feared that Regins had a gun.