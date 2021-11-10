Fredericksburg man pleads guilty in city stabbing

A Fredericksburg man who stabbed and seriously injured another man earlier this year pleaded guilty to malicious wounding Wednesday.
Jermaine A. Conway, 42, entered the plea in Fredericksburg Circuit Court. As part of an agreement worked out by his attorney, Adam Calinger, and prosecutor Steve Eubank, a more serious aggravated malicious wounding charge was reduced.
Conway was also convicted of two misdemeanors, identity fraud to avoid arrest and giving false ID to law enforcement. He will be sentenced on Feb. 2.
According to court records, Conway stabbed Brandon Regins on June 21 in the 100 block of Wellington Lakes Drive. It was one of three violent incidents in the area over a several-week span, including a fatal shooting.
Conway eventually told police that he went to the apartment complex that day and saw Regins interacting with one of Conway’s associates. Conway claimed that he thought there was going to be an altercation, so he stepped in to de-escalate the situation.
Conway said that he stabbed Regins after the victim took a swing at him. Conway told police that he feared that Regins had a gun.
Regins was in critical condition after the incident, but has since mostly recovered. He told police simply that Conway stabbed him during a disagreement.
Conway was on the run for several weeks, but was finally apprehended Aug. 5 in Fredericksburg during a stop of a suspected drunken driver. Conway, a passenger in the car, picked up the two misdemeanor charges trying to conceal his identity from police.
Conway was already wanted in Stafford and Hanover counties on driving-related charges at the time of his arrest.
Malicious wounding carries a potential prison sentence of five to 20 years.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404