Fredericksburg police arrest suspect in slaying of Stafford man

A Stafford County man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting Saturday night on Wellington Lakes Drive in Fredericksburg.

A 911 call reporting the shooting in the 100 block of Wellington Lakes Drive came in at approximately 10:30 p.m., according to the Fredericksburg Police Department.

Officers responded to the area and found Chinonso Ibe, 39, with a gunshot wound. Ibe was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In the early morning hours on Sunday, Jacquin Davis, 45, of Fredericksburg was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to a police department news release. The release did not say what led to the shooting.

Davis is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Last Monday, a man was stabbed in the side in the same block of Wellington Lakes Drive, which is off of Lafayette Boulevard.

Jermaine A. Conway, 42, of no fixed address is charged with aggravated malicious wounding in that case. The victim remains hospitalized.

