Fredericksburg police are hoping that an unspecified cash reward will bring in the information needed to make an arrest in a fatal shooting Sunday of a city teen.

Jasiah Smith, 18, a senior at James Monroe High School, was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Bragg Hill. He was found lying in a parking space in the 400 block of Chadwick Court with multiple gunshot wounds by police and rescue workers responding to a 911 call.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said there are five detectives working on the case, but as of Wednesday they had not gotten the information needed to make an arrest. She said police have heard various rumors, but are hopeful that a reward might bring in information from reluctant witnesses.

"We're asking for the public to come forward and help us bring justice to his family," Morris said.

Anyone with information is asked to call city police at 540/373-3122. Anonymous tips can be sent via text to "847-411" with "FPDtip" followed by the information.