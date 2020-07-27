Fredericksburg police are examining the cellphone of the victim wounded in a July 11 shooting in the city in an effort to determine why the 21-year-old man was shot, court records show.
Terrence Garner was shot multiple times outside an apartment on Noyack Lane in Fredericksburg that afternoon. Ricardo D. Torres, 18, of Stafford County has already been arrested and charged with offenses that include aggravated malicious wounding and attempted murder.
According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, Detective M. Schafer wrote that the victim “has not been truthful” in parts of his statement to police.
Garner was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when police arrived that afternoon and was taken to Mary Washington Hospital. He told Schafer that he did not know his attacker and had no idea who would have a motive to try to kill him.
Schafer wrote that the victim said it must have been a case of mistaken identity.
But after viewing video evidence of the incident, police described the attack as “very personal and targeted.” In addition to being shot, the victim was pistol-whipped.
Schafer wrote that the victim told police his phone was taken during the attack. However, Garner had the phone last week when police went to his home for a domestic disturbance. He then refused to give police the security passcode, but police later determined the code was his date of birth.
Schafer wrote that a forensic review of the phone might help police determine a motive for the July 11 attack. The search warrant granted permission for police to conduct that review.
