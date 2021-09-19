Fredericksburg teen arrested following high-speed chase in Stafford

A Fredericksburg teenager was arrested Saturday following a high-speed pursuit in Stafford during which he drove more than 100 mph on flattened tires, police said.

Stafford Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said that at 7:46 p.m., Deputy R.M. Connelly saw a southbound black Lexus speeding toward him in the 2700 block of Jefferson Davis Highway (U.S. 1) with a Virginia State Police trooper in pursuit. The trooper was trying to stop the driver for speeding.

The suspect swerved and struck the fender of Connelly's cruiser, causing minor damage. Connelly then joined the pursuit.

Kimmitz said sparks flew as the suspect turned onto Bells Hill Road at double the speed limit. Both of the driver's side tires were deflated and the Lexus was riding on its rims.

The suspect then got back on Route 1, going through several red traffic lights and traveling more than 100 mph. Sgt. G.A. Haney had joined the pursuit by now and executed a maneuver near Centreport Parkway in which he intentionally struck the fleeing vehicle.

The impact caused the Lexus to do a 180-degree turn and end up with the driver's side against a guardrail. The driver was arrested there without further incident.

Sheikh A. Muneeb, 18, was charged with felony eluding, hit and run, reckless driving, driving without a license and several equipment and traffic violations. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

