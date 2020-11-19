Hearings delayed in Spotsylvania triple homicide case

Preliminary hearings for the five men charged in connection with a triple homicide last year in Spotsylvania County have been delayed again.
Durward Anthony Allen, 29, Montel Jaleek Wilson, 28, and Hugh Cameron Green, 31, all of Philadelphia, were all scheduled for hearings Wednesday in Spotsylvania General District Court.
They are all charged with first-degree murder in connection with the May 2019 slayings of Michael Coleman, 39, Rachel Ozuna, 34, and Kyrrus Ozuna, 14. All three were found with their throats slashed inside a home in the 8300 block of Arlene Drive in Spotsylvania by Kyrrus' father, who went there after being unable to contact his son.
Prosecutor Ryan Mehaffey requested a continuance Wednesday because two other Philadelphia men charged with the slayings, James Christopher Myers and Jamal Kelvin Bailey, are still being held on charges in Pennsylvania. Mehaffey said it would be best for all of the suspects to have their hearings at one time and said he's been assured by Pennsylvania authorities that Myers and Bailey will be allowed to come to Virginia by January.
Myers and Bailey are being held in Pennsylvania on robbery and drug distribution charges.
The attorneys for Green and Wilson objected to Mehaffey's request, but Judge Richard McGrath granted it anyway. Bill Neely, Green's attorney, argued that it was unfair that Green has already been held for eight months without a hearing.
The new preliminary hearing date is Jan. 29.
Few details have surfaced regarding the motive for the slayings and what led police to the five suspects. Attorneys connected to the cases said they have received few details, but have been given indications that it had to do with illegal drugs and that searches of the suspects' phones have tied them to the area of the slayings.
A toddler and the infant son of the adult victims were found unattended in the home when the slayings were discovered, police said. They had not been harmed but had apparently been alone for some time.
Wilson is the only suspect with a known connection to one of the victims. He is the nephew of Coleman's former wife, police said.
Wilson, Myers and Allen were all recently charged in federal court in Richmond on robbery and conspiracy charges, court records show. Details about that case were not yet available in court files, but the charges stem from an incident in Richmond.
