Hearings delayed in Spotsylvania triple homicide case

Preliminary hearings for the five men charged in connection with a triple homicide last year in Spotsylvania County have been delayed again.

Durward Anthony Allen, 29, Montel Jaleek Wilson, 28, and Hugh Cameron Green, 31, all of Philadelphia, were all scheduled for hearings Wednesday in Spotsylvania General District Court.

They are all charged with first-degree murder in connection with the May 2019 slayings of Michael Coleman, 39, Rachel Ozuna, 34, and Kyrrus Ozuna, 14. All three were found with their throats slashed inside a home in the 8300 block of Arlene Drive in Spotsylvania by Kyrrus' father, who went there after being unable to contact his son.

Prosecutor Ryan Mehaffey requested a continuance Wednesday because two other Philadelphia men charged with the slayings, James Christopher Myers and Jamal Kelvin Bailey, are still being held on charges in Pennsylvania. Mehaffey said it would be best for all of the suspects to have their hearings at one time and said he's been assured by Pennsylvania authorities that Myers and Bailey will be allowed to come to Virginia by January.

Myers and Bailey are being held in Pennsylvania on robbery and drug distribution charges.