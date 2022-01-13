In trial, witness testifies how men set up, carried out robbery, killings in Spotsylvania

The group came from Philadelphia in two vehicles and spent the night at the Quality Inn in Fredericksburg before heading out to Coleman’s home the next morning wearing facial coverings, dark clothing and gloves.

Wilson had made arrangements to obtain cocaine from Coleman that would be sold on the streets of Philadelphia, something he had done several times before. Coleman apparently was unaware that four people were coming with Wilson.

Myers said four of the five men rode to Coleman’s home at 8312 Arlene Acres Drive in an Altima with heavily tinted windows. He said they chose that car so that Coleman would not realize that Wilson, his former nephew-in-law, was not alone.

He said Wilson went into the home alone, then came back out under the ruse of getting money for the cocaine purchase. He then confronted Coleman at gunpoint while the others rushed into the home.

Myers said that when he first entered the home, Coleman, Ozuna and two small children were being held on a couch. Kyrrus was in another room playing video games when he was surprised by Wilson.

The group proceeded to ransack the home and search through cars on the property before finding money and drugs.