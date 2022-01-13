In trial, witness testifies how men set up, carried out robbery, killings in Spotsylvania

James C. Myers testified Thursday that his last words to 14-year-old Kyrrus Ozuna were that “everything is going to be alright.”
A short time later, Kyrrus was dead, along with his mother, Rachel Ozuna, and her boyfriend, Michael Coleman. All three had been tied up and had their throats slit in their Spotsylvania County home during what Myers said was supposed to be a robbery of Coleman, a prolific drug dealer.
Myers was the last and most significant prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of Hugh C. Green, 32, Montel J. Wilson, 29, and Jamal K. Bailey, 33. All three are charged with three counts of first-degree murder and multiple other offenses.
Myers, 37, has already pleaded guilty to felony murder and conspiracy to commit robbery. It came out in testimony Thursday that his previously secret deal calls for him to receive between 24 and 32 years in prison, though it was suggested that he might get less time.
Durward Allen, a relative of the three men on trial, has also pleaded guilty to his role in the incident.
Myers said that under the direction of Wilson, he and four other Philadelphia drug dealers came to Spotsylvania on May 25, 2019, for a planned robbery of Coleman. Myers said he got $10,000 for his participation; prosecutors said more than $100,000 was taken overall, along with multiple kilos of cocaine.
The group came from Philadelphia in two vehicles and spent the night at the Quality Inn in Fredericksburg before heading out to Coleman’s home the next morning wearing facial coverings, dark clothing and gloves.
Wilson had made arrangements to obtain cocaine from Coleman that would be sold on the streets of Philadelphia, something he had done several times before. Coleman apparently was unaware that four people were coming with Wilson.
Myers said four of the five men rode to Coleman’s home at 8312 Arlene Acres Drive in an Altima with heavily tinted windows. He said they chose that car so that Coleman would not realize that Wilson, his former nephew-in-law, was not alone.
He said Wilson went into the home alone, then came back out under the ruse of getting money for the cocaine purchase. He then confronted Coleman at gunpoint while the others rushed into the home.
Myers said that when he first entered the home, Coleman, Ozuna and two small children were being held on a couch. Kyrrus was in another room playing video games when he was surprised by Wilson.
The group proceeded to ransack the home and search through cars on the property before finding money and drugs.
At the direction of Wilson, Myers said, Green killed Coleman and Rachel Ozuna but refused to kill the teenager. He said Bailey killed Kyrrus before the group left with the stolen goods.
Myers said he didn’t want to see anybody killed, “but it happened in the spur of the moment.” He didn’t say anything about the slaying until police came to a Pennsylvania jail three times in 2020 to interview him.
Myers initially denied knowing anything about the slayings, but he eventually provided details that became the key to the prosecution case.
Defense attorneys Bill Neely, Alexander Raymond and Paul Galanides suggested that something other than a guilty conscience spurred Myers’ confession. They pointed out that Myers, who was represented locally by attorney Amy Harper, had numerous charges dropped in Spotsylvania and Philadelphia as the result of his cooperation.
Police also agreed to try to obtain witness protection for his family, which is no longer in Philadelphia.
The defense also pointed out some inconsistencies between Myers’ testimony Thursday and his statements to police. Myers insisted he is being truthful and denied that anyone coached him on what to say.
Prior to Myers’ testimony, prosecutors wrapped up a case that included extensive cell phone evidence, videos and pictures. The technical evidence supports the story Myers told police, prosecutors believe.
The defense is scheduled to begin its case Friday. At least one of the defendants is expected to testify.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404