Jury to determine if Philadelphia trio are guilty of triple-slaying in Spotsylvania

The key witness Friday was Wilson, who prosecutors labeled as the ringleader of the group. Wilson spent considerable time on the witness stand answering questions about his thriving drug trade in Philadelphia that he said grossed $10,000 or more a day.

He said Coleman was his uncle and had supplied drugs to him a number of times. He said he and Coleman were on good terms and that he had no incentive to end their lucrative partnership.

“If he called, I came,” Wilson said. “I don’t kill women and children and I don’t rob people who were helping me out.”

Wilson said that his former friend, James C. Myers, lied repeatedly on the stand Wednesday. Myers, who took a plea deal that calls for him to serve at least 25 years in prison, was the key prosecution witness.

Myers went into great detail Thursday about how he and four others came from Philadelphia to carry out a robbery that Wilson had orchestrated. He claimed he knew nothing about any plan to kill anyone, and he fingered Green as the one who killed Coleman and Rachel Ozuna.

The fifth defendant, Durward Allen, has also pleaded guilty for his role in the incident.