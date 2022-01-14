Jury to determine if Philadelphia trio are guilty of triple-slaying in Spotsylvania

A Spotsylvania jury Friday night began deciding the fates of three Philadelphia men accused in the heinous slayings of three county residents in 2019.
Montel J. Wilson, 29, Jamal K. Bailey, 33, and Hugh Cameron Green, 32, are all charged with murder and multiple other offenses in connection with the May 26, 2019, slayings of local drug dealer Michael Coleman, 39, Rachel Ozuna, 34, and 14-year-old Kyrrus Ozuna. All three were found bound and gagged with their throats slit inside their home at 8312 Arlene Acores Drive in Spotsylvania on May 29 of that year; Kyrrus’ father had gone to the home after not being able to reach his son.
The adult victims’ toddler and infant daughter were also in the home but survived the ordeal.
Prosecutors contended that a group of five admitted Philadelphia drug dealers came to Spotsylvania planning to rob Coleman, who they knew sold large quantities of cocaine and had large amounts of cash.
Defense attorneys admitted that their clients went to Coleman’s home but insisted that it was only to conduct a drug deal and that they harmed no one.
Friday marked the fifth day of the trial. The jury began its deliberations in Spotsylvania Circuit Court shortly after 7 p.m.
The key witness Friday was Wilson, who prosecutors labeled as the ringleader of the group. Wilson spent considerable time on the witness stand answering questions about his thriving drug trade in Philadelphia that he said grossed $10,000 or more a day.
He said Coleman was his uncle and had supplied drugs to him a number of times. He said he and Coleman were on good terms and that he had no incentive to end their lucrative partnership.
“If he called, I came,” Wilson said. “I don’t kill women and children and I don’t rob people who were helping me out.”
Wilson said that his former friend, James C. Myers, lied repeatedly on the stand Wednesday. Myers, who took a plea deal that calls for him to serve at least 25 years in prison, was the key prosecution witness.
Myers went into great detail Thursday about how he and four others came from Philadelphia to carry out a robbery that Wilson had orchestrated. He claimed he knew nothing about any plan to kill anyone, and he fingered Green as the one who killed Coleman and Rachel Ozuna.
The fifth defendant, Durward Allen, has also pleaded guilty for his role in the incident.
Myers said Green, also known as “Killa Cam,” refused to kill the teenager, but Bailey did so under Wilson’s direction.
Prosecutors say the killers left Spotsylvania with more than $100,000 in cash and multiple kilos of cocaine. Myers, 37, said he got $10,000 for his participation.
Defense attorneys Alexander Raymond, Paul Galanides and Bill Neely urged the jurors not to buy Myers’ “command performance.” They said he was spoon fed information by detectives and was motivated to lie by the dismissal of multiple charges in Spotsylvania and Pennsylvania.
They also pointed out that police promised to seek federal witness protection for Myers’ family.
As for the large amounts of money the group flashed in pictures and videos after the slaying, Galanides said Wilson had plenty of money from his drug business long before May 2019.
“[Wilson] had no motive to kill his uncle, the golden goose who was supplying his business,” Galanides said.
Neely said police ignored other more likely suspects, including members of a drug cartel and local drug dealers who Coleman had ripped off.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Bird and prosecutor Ryan Mehaffey scoffed at allegations that Myers had been coached, and argued that extensive phone records and other evidence presented this week supported Myers’ version of events.
Mehaffey said the defendants’ guilt was “obvious” and said Myers agreed to testify even though it meant decades in prison for him “with dangerous gang members who will be trying to kill him.”
There was talk of resuming deliberations Saturday if the jury did not reach a decision by late Friday. One factor is that many in the crowded courtroom are from Pennsylvania and Utah; Rachel Ozuna lived in Utah before moving to Virginia a few years before her death.
