A King George County man has been charged in connection with an alleged sexual relationship involving a 14-year-old boy, court records show.
Antonio Marcel Tuck, 22, is being held in the Fairfax Adult Detention Center on charges that include carnal knowledge of a child. Court records don’t state where the alleged offenses took place, but homes on Worman Drive in King George and on Caroline Street in Fredericksburg were searched as part of the ongoing investigation, which was lead by Fairfax County Detective Alyson Russo.
According to an affidavit for a search warrant, Russo went to Inova Fairfax Hospital on July 12 in response to a reported sexual assault. The boy told Russo that he met Tuck two years ago on social media platform Instagram and the two communicated through the instant messaging feature.
The contact stopped later in 2017 without the two ever meeting in person, the affidavits state, but Tuck again began contacting the boy in March of this year. The boy told the police that between March and July 9 of this year, he and Tuck met between 20 and 30 times and had sexual contact each time, according to the affidavit.
Evidence was recovered at the hospital that will be sent to the state lab, court records state. Police also found partially nude pictures of the suspect on the boy’s phone, the records state.
Tuck was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail last week, but has since been moved to Fairfax County.
