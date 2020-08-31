King George man arrested after nearly five-hour standoff

A King George County man was taken into custody Monday after spending nearly five hours barricaded in his home trying to avoid arrest, authorities said.

Sheriff's Sgt. Kecia Wharton said deputies went to the residence of 57-year-old Ronald Filmore Morgan on Big Timber Road at 8:11 a.m. to serve arrest warrants. When Morgan saw the deputies, he went into his home and refused to come back out, Wharton said.

Sheriff's Office representatives spent the next five hours or so trying to coax Morgan out, Wharton said. The Crisis Negotiation and Special Response teams were among those on the scene.

Finally, Morgan surrendered without further incident. No one was injured, something Sheriff Chris Giles attributed largely to the patience and skill of the officers on the scene.

Morgan is charged with felony threat to bomb or burn a residence, felony destruction of property, threatening to kill or cause bodily injury, making phone threats, trespassing, making annoying calls and obstruction of justice. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

