King George man gets 8-year prison sentence for selling cocaine

A King George man who authorities say headed a significant cocaine distribution operation in the county was ordered Thursday to serve eight years in prison.

Brad Oneal Allen, 43, was sentenced in King George Circuit Court to 40 years in prison with 32 years suspended. He was previously convicted of distributing cocaine and conspiracy.

Judge Herbert Hewitt’s sentence exceeded the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for a maximum active sentence of five years and two months.

An investigation involving multiple agencies was conducted during the early part of 2019, court records show. Multiple controlled drug purchases were made from Allen and a codefendant, Derrick Smith of King George.

On Feb. 4 of that year, a confidential informant was given $180 in marked bills to buy cocaine from Smith. The informant picked up Smith and drove him to Mathias Point in the Dahlgren area to see Allen.

Police were monitoring the transaction from a helicopter and heard Smith refer to Allen as “the big man.” Police watched as Allen and Smith entered a large shed and a recreational vehicle before returning to the informant with the drugs.