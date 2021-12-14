Man accused in Spotsy shooting cleared of charges in court

A man who has spent nearly 15 months in jail after being accused of shooting another man in Spotsylvania County last year was cleared Tuesday of charges related to that shooting.

Marshall L. Albritton Jr., 29, of Stafford County, was found not guilty of malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony following a jury trial in Spotsylvania Circuit Court.

Albritton was arrested last year as the result of an altercation during which Willie Woodard was shot in the arm late Sept. 15 in the 5600 block of Acree Avenue in Spotsylvania. The evidence showed that a woman was in a dispute with another woman and had asked Albritton to assist her.

Albritton said he saw several people pounding on the woman’s door when he arrived. He said he got into a physical altercation with Woodard, but he denied having or firing a gun.

At some point, a shot was fired that struck Woodard. Everyone, including Albritton, fled the scene.

Prosecutor Kelly Green said three people identified Albritton as the shooter, with varying degrees of certainty.

“You can’t bring a gun to an argument and walk away with no consequences,” Green told the jurors.