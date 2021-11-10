Man accused of firing shotgun in Stafford Walmart parking lot

A shotgun blast in a Stafford County Walmart parking lot Tuesday evening resulted in multiple charges for a Bumpass man, police said.

Stafford Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies went to the store at 11 Village Parkway off U.S. 17 about 6:45 p.m. after a witness reported seeing a man fire a shot from the passenger's side of a Chevy Avalanche. The shot did not appear to be aimed at anything, and no injuries or damage was reported.

The suspect got out of the vehicle before deputies arrived, Kimmitz said, and walked off without the gun. The witness noticed the gun on the center console when he went to check on the driver, who appeared fine, Kimmitz said.

The driver also left before deputies showed up, taking the gun with her. Witnesses saw the suspect going into a nearby McDonald's, and deputies apprehended him after he came out.

Kimmitz said the suspect was identified as 37-year-old John Albert Fisher. Police said the suspect had two shotgun shells in his pocket and a strong odor of alcohol.

Fisher was charged with possession of a weapon or ammunition as a felon, reckless handling of a firearm, discharging a firearm and public intoxication. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Fisher also was wanted on charges in Spotsylvania and Chesterfield counties since last year. He is charged with a drug offense in Chesterfield, court records show, and he was wanted in Spotsylvania on a probation violation stemming from a felony conviction in 2018.

