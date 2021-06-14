Man accused of running from Stafford Hospital room in attempt to escape deputies

A valiant attempt to avoid going back to jail ended with more charges against a Chesterfield man in Stafford County, authorities said.

Stafford Sheriff's spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said 29-year-old Deandre R. Alston ended up in Stafford Hospital as the result of a car accident. Deputies went to the hospital at 1:30 p.m. Sunday after learning that he was wanted.

Court records show that Alston has been wanted in Colonial Heights since September of last year on probation violation charges stemming from prior drug and assault convictions.

When deputies arrived at the hospital, Maroney said, Alston jumped from the balcony of his second-floor hospital room, went into the lobby and ran out the front door.

Deputies were searching the area when Deputy E.C. Taylor noticed a Budget rental truck parked in the area of Clarke Hill Road. He opened the door and found Alston in the truck, still wearing his hospital band and IV port, Maroney said.

According to Maroney, Alston jumped out of the truck and started running, but as he was dodging Taylor, he apparently didn't notice 1st Sgt. D.F. Purcell approaching from the side. Following a brief struggle, Alston was taken into custody.

Alston was charged in Stafford with felony assault on a law-enforcement officer, obstruction of justice and tampering with a vehicle. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

