Man caught on camera trying to break into Stafford home, police say
Man caught on camera trying to break into Stafford home, police say

A Stafford man was arrested after a surveillance camera caught him trying to break into another county resident’s home late Saturday, police said.

Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said police were called at 11:32 p.m. after the residents’ surveillance camera alerted them to a suspect who had entered their fenced back yard in North Stafford.

They watched as the suspect opened the door to their storage closet and looked inside. He then looked into the residence through the rear sliding glass door and tried to pull it open.

He abandoned that effort after hearing sirens approaching the area, Kimmitz said. The camera showed him leaving the yard and trying to pull the fence door shut.

Deputies apprehended the man, 53-year-old Alexander Davis, a short time later walking in the middle of Travis Lane heading toward Garrisonville Road.

After viewing the surveillance footage, police charged Davis with breaking and entering to commit larceny and attempted breaking and entering. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Alexander Davis

Davis
