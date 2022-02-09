Man charged in Spotsylvania double homicide testifies in his defense

The man who shot and killed two Spotsylvania County brothers in 2020 said he did so only after someone in their car pointed a gun at him.

“I had no choice,” Danny Lee Huffman told a jury Wednesday in Spotsylvania Circuit Court. “I had to protect myself and my son.”

Huffman, 50, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Fred Swick, 39, and Joe Swick, 38, were killed inside a Camaro following a road-rage incident that ended at mailboxes in the area of Fox Trot Court. The Swicks were shot a combined total of 12 times.

The jury is expected to hear closing arguments Thursday and begin deliberations.

According to the testimony, Huffman was returning from his girlfriend’s house in King George the evening of July 4 following a heated argument involving health issues and her estranged husband.

Huffman said he was a few miles from his home in rural Spotsylvania when he noticed a car in the area of Lawyers and Granite Springs roads half on and half off the road. He said he had simply asked the occupants if they needed any help when the driver gave him a middle finger and got out of the car.

Huffman said the man then approached his vehicle and continued coming even after being warned that Huffman was armed. Huffman said he fired a shot into a ditch, and the man returned to his vehicle.

While the driver was outside the car, Huffman said he noticed three middle fingers inside the car being directed at him. Asked if he was sure there were three people with the Camaro, Huffman said, “unless one of them was three-handed, there were three people.”

A short time later, Huffman said he was at his mailbox when the same car pulled up near him. Huffman said someone in the car threatened him by saying “I’ve got fireworks for you and your son,” then he noticed a black revolver pointed toward him from inside the car.

“That scared the crap out of me,” Huffman said. “My son could have been killed.”

Huffman told police that the third assailant ran off with the gun. Asked how a third person could have fit in a tiny back seat full of groceries, Huffman said, “I don’t know, but I know what I saw.”

Huffman’s son, 19-year-old Austin Huffman, testified for the prosecution earlier in the trial and gave a different version of the incident than his father. The younger Huffman said the altercation erupted after the Swicks started “brake-checking” his father and shouting obscenities.

Austin Huffman initially supported his father’s story about a third person in the Camaro, but he told the jury that was a fabrication that his father told him to go along with.

Defense attorneys Gretchen Taylor and Michael Kessler attacked Austin Huffman’s credibility Wednesday. Several witnesses, including Austin Huffman’s brother and grandfather, said he had a reputation for lying and exaggerating.

“Everyone knows to take what Austin says with a grain of salt,” older brother Andrew Huffman said.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Bird and prosecutor Kelly Green spent much of the day attacking the credibility of Danny Huffman. The prosecutors pointed out numerous inconsistencies between Huffman’s story Wednesday and what he told police right after the shooting.

Huffman admitted Wednesday that he didn’t see the third man at the mailboxes, but figured he was there because he was at the initial altercation a few minutes earlier.

Also, Huffman initially claimed he’d been stabbed, but Wednesday said the pain he felt that night may have come from walking into a part of a car. Huffman said the darkness and the fireworks made it difficult to see clearly.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.