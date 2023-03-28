A man accused of causing a school bus crash in December after inhaling fumes from aerosol cans has been arrested on similar charges for at least the third time since the accident.

Stafford County Sheriff's spokesman Ryan Wilbur said the latest incident took place late Sunday in the parking lot of the Walmart at 217 Garrisonville Road. A caller reported that a man was huffing in the driver's seat of a vehicle.

Deputies arrived and recognized the man as 30-year-old Michael J. Kingham. After being charged with inhaling drugs and other offenses following the Dec. 16 crash on Brooke Road in southern Stafford, Kingham was arrested on similar charges on Dec. 30 and Jan. 4, court records show.

Wilbur said the suspect became "extremely uncooperative" Sunday when deputies asked him to get out of the vehicle. After he was finally removed from the vehicle, deputies found eight empty aerosol cans.

Kingham was charged Sunday with public intoxication, inhaling drugs, driving while suspended and obstruction of justice with force. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The Dec. 16 incident involved a school bus that had just left Grafton Village Elementary School. Police said Kingham was heading north in the 1300 block of Brooke Road when he tried to pass the bus on double yellow lines.

The Jetta struck the bus and overturned, then struck a southbound Dodge Durango head-on. The bus ended up in the northbound ditch, and two students were treated at a hospital. Kingham and the Durango driver were also taken for treatment. A WD-40 aerosol can was found in the Jetta.

A trial on charges associated with the Dec. 16 crash is scheduled for June 8 in Stafford Circuit Court. Charges involving Sunday's incident and two others are still in general district court.