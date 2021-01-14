Man charged with rape in Stafford to remain in jail

A man who was about a week away from being released from prison when he was served with rape charges dating back to 2004 was again denied freedom Thursday.

Michael X. Whitted, 34, is charged with three counts of rape and two counts of carnal knowledge in connection with alleged incidents involving a then-underage girl in 2004 and 2005 in Stafford County. Whitted was in the Haynesville Correctional Center wrapping up a sentence he received in 2018 for child abuse and probation violation convictions in Stafford when the new warrants were served Nov. 4.

Defense attorney Eugene Frost argued that Whitted deserved a bond. He said the alleged incidents date back a long time and he questioned the timing and veracity of the accusations.

Judge Victoria Willis denied the request, meaning that Whitted will remain in the Rappahannock Regional Jail awaiting a trial that is scheduled to start Feb. 17 in Stafford Circuit Court.

Court records show that the latest charges against Whitted stem from a separate investigation that started when the mother of a 13-year-old girl called police last February after learning during a routine doctor’s visit that the girl was pregnant. The young teen has since delivered the baby.