Man convicted of rape in Spotsylvania sentenced to 30 years

A man who sexually assaulted a transgender man earlier this year in Spotsylvania County was ordered Monday to serve 30 years in prison.

Anquon Dante Johnson, 44, of Fredericksburg, was convicted by a Spotsylvania jury in August of rape, object sexual penetration and aggravated sexual battery. Judge William Glover sentenced him to a total of 100 years with 70 years suspended.

In a statement just before his sentence was announced, Johnson again claimed the encounter with the victim was consensual and called the prosecution case against him “bull[expletive].” He called the 30 years requested by prosecutor Alex Vakos “preposterous.”

“There was no evidence whatsoever,” Johnson said. “They just wanted a conviction and somehow they got it.”

According to evidence presented by Vakos, the victim had been drinking with acquaintances in downtown Fredericksburg on March 19 when he met “Quon” at the Visitors Center. Johnson later asked the victim for a ride to an apartment in Spotsylvania, and the victim drove him there.

Johnson and the victim hung out for about 30 minutes before the victim fell asleep. When he woke up, the victim said Johnson was raping him.

The victim, who said there was never consent, went to Mary Washington Hospital, where he was treated by a sexual assault nurse examiner. Johnson was arrested a couple of days later.

Johnson was already a registered sex offender as the result of a 2011 sodomy conviction in Fredericksburg involving a juvenile victim.