A King George man was killed Wednesday evening when his motorcycle ran off U.S. 301 in the county and struck a guardrail, police said.
Scott D. Rice, 52, was traveling north at 7:09 p.m. when his 2010 Harley-Davidson Softail motorcycle ran off the right side of the road just south of Georgia Lane, according to public relations coordinator Shelby Crouch of the Virginia State Police.
Rice, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene. Crouch said the single-vehicle crash remains under investigation.
