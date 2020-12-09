Man facing 9th DUI conviction granted bond in Stafford

A man facing the possibility of a ninth DUI conviction got an early Christmas present from a judge in Stafford County on Wednesday.

Thomas Norman Ottney, 58, of Catlett, was granted a $25,000 bond in Stafford Circuit Court that would allow him to spend the holidays and beyond at home.

Judge Victoria Willis granted the bond, which includes multiple conditions, over the objections of prosecutor Philip Chichester. Chichester argued that Ottney has spent the past two decades proving that he is a danger to the community by repeatedly driving drunk.

Defense attorney Eugene Frost said Ottney was entitled to a bond and argued that the conditions set in place by Willis provide adequate protection for the public.

Those conditions include house arrest, the wearing of a bracelet that tracks his location and any alcohol use, and a medication that causes an unpleasant reaction for a person using alcohol.

Court records show that Ottney, who has eight prior DUI convictions, was arrested in Stafford on Aug. 28 after he wrecked his wife’s car while having a blood-alcohol content of .23, nearly three times the legal limit.