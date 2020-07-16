A man charged with first-degree murder was granted a bond Thursday in King George County.
Adam Clifton Pryor, 23, of King George is also charged with using a firearm in the commission of a felony. The charges stem from a Jan. 23 incident on State Road in King George during which 31-year-old Christopher Antonio Johnson was shot and killed.
Pryor is charged as a principal in the second degree, meaning that while prosecutors do not allege that he fired the fatal shot, they do accuse him of working in concert with the suspected shooter. Lorenzo C. Coleman, 16, Pryor's brother, is also charged with first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Charles Cosby, Pryor's attorney, filed a bond motion even though bond requests for suspects charged with murder are rarely granted.
Cosby pointed out Pryor's lack of a serious criminal record and argued that the evidence is not clear regarding who fired the first shot.
Prosecutor Mason Husby opposed the request, saying the seriousness of the charge was reason enough to keep Pryor locked up pending his trial scheduled for Sept. 24. Coleman's trial is set for the same day.
Judge Herbert Hewitt granted a $25,000 bond that includes multiple conditions, including requiring Pryor to remain at home except to go to work, random drug screens and an order to have no contact with witnesses in the case.
It remains unclear why gunfire erupted that day outside Pryor's home. Evidence presented by Husby showed that an argument exploded after Johnson came to the home that day and that Johnson and both brothers were armed.
Following a wrestling match, Husby said, Coleman retreated into the house and came back out and fired multiple rounds into Johnson. Pryor and Coleman were also shot during the altercation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.