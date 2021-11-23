Man found unconscious on Spotsylvania road

A 35-year-old Fredericksburg man remained in critical condition Tuesday, two days after being found unconscious on a Spotsylvania County road.

After receiving a report about the man lying in the road early Sunday, Spotsylvania Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 4500 block of Mine Road at 1:20 a.m., according to a news release from Major Troy Skebo.

The major said deputies found the “man unconscious with no visible injuries.”

VCU staff reported that the man suffered “significant internal injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle,” Skebo said in the release.

Skebo said detectives are working to retrace the man’s whereabouts prior to the incident that left him unconscious in the roadway. The major said the man is Caucasian and was wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Information can be reported by calling 800/928-5822 or texting a tip 540/582-5822.

