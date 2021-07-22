Man gets year in prison for Stafford robberies

A Stafford County man who had been facing two robbery charges took a deal Wednesday that calls for him to serve a year in prison.

Joshua Y. Castillo, 20, pleaded guilty in Stafford Circuit Court to attempted robbery and false pretenses. He was sentenced to a total of 15 years, with all but a year suspended.

In exchange for the guilty pleas, prosecutor Phillip Chichester reduced or dropped other charges.

The charges stem from separate incidents in February of last year in which Castillo was accused of threatening his victims with a gun. On Feb. 18, he took a backpack, a small amount of cash and an iPhone from a man in Aquia Towne Center. He was later caught on camera selling the phone.

Castillo denied using a gun in that case, and the prosecution's case was weakened when the victim, Dylan Whetzel, failed to show up for court hearings and was later killed and dismembered in Spotsylvania County.

Two young men and a young woman are facing murder and other charges in the Spotsylvania case.

On Feb. 26 of last year, court records state, Castillo was outside the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center on Mine Road when he threatened to "knock out" a 16-year-old boy and get a gun if the boy did not give him money.