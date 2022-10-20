Man pleads guilty after 3-year-old son drowns

A Stafford County man whose 3-year-old son drowned last year while under his care pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter Thursday.

Daniel Raymond Neely, 38, was also convicted of felony child neglect. In exchange for Neely's guilty pleas, prosecutor Ryan Frank reduced a much more serious felony murder charge.

Neely will face the possibility of up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 20, though his actual sentence will likely be far less.

According to court records and police reports, Neely was working at his home on Fleetwood Farm Road the afternoon of Sept. 16, 2021. While working, he was also caring for his son and his 4-year-old daughter.

Neely was on his laptop at his dining room table while the children played outside. At some point, the boy went up a small hill and got into the above-ground pool in the backyard.

Neely called 911 at 1:18 p.m. to report that the boy had drowned. Medical workers rushed the child to a hospital, but were unable to revive him.

Neely told police that he had just checked on the kids when he went into the home to use the bathroom. He told a different version to his wife, court records state, and his daughter told an interviewer that she found her brother in the pool and was banging on the bathroom door to notify her father.

A neighbor told police that she heard something to the effect of "oh my God," but could not see the pool from her location. About 10 to 15 minutes later, she went to Neely's property but said he did not respond when she asked him if she needed to call 911. Police estimated that up to 12 minutes passed between the time Neely found the child and the time he called 911.

Court records also state that Neely claimed that he kept the dining room blinds open so he could watch the children through the window. Police said the blinds were closed when they arrived and said Neely would not have had time to close them after discovering the child in the pool.