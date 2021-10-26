Man sentenced for assaulting bar patron in city

A man who pummeled an intoxicated bar patron in Fredericksburg last year was ordered Tuesday to serve five and a half years in prison.

Kenneth D. Watson, 45, of Spotsylvania County pleaded guilty to malicious wounding in Fredericksburg Circuit Court and was sentenced to a total of 15 years with nine and a half years suspended. As part of a plea agreement, an aggravated malicious wounding charge was reduced.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Justin Witt, an intoxicated man in his 60s was sitting at the bar at the Bourbon Room on William Street late Oct. 6 and early Oct. 7, 2020. An employee, Rebecca Gonzalez, tried to get the man to leave and he fell to the floor.

Watson, who also worked at the business, was seen on camera going over to the fallen patron and hitting and kicking him. He then picked up a table and dropped it on his head.

Gonzalez, who was slapped by Watson during the incident, also hit the drunk man several times. Gonzalez recently pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding and will be sentenced Dec. 21.

The employee dragged the man down the steps and got him out of the building. The man was later taken to Mary Washington Hospital to be treated for a serious head injury and wounds on his face.