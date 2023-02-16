A man who fired multiple shots during a road rage incident in Stafford County last year was ordered Thursday to serve a year and a half in prison.

Matthew J. Keldo, 24, of Woodbridge pleaded guilty in Stafford Circuit Court to shooting at an occupied vehicle, attempted malicious wounding and reckless handling of a firearm. As part of a plea agreement, he was sentenced to a total of 11 years with nine and a half years suspended.

According to police and court records, the incident took place on March 19 in the area of Mine Road and Highpointe Boulevard in North Stafford. Keldo began following the victim after believing that the victim had cut him off.

Keldo got out of his vehicle and fired at least five shots. The victim was not struck, but his vehicle was struck several times and had holes in it.

Using phone records and video from the Goddard School showing an orange Dodge Charger, Detective B.A. Boyle was able to eventually identify Keldo as the suspect. The car belonged to a Fredericksburg woman he was dating at the time.

In addition, shell casings recovered from the scene were later matched to a gun recovered from Keldo during a subsequent arrest in Prince William County on unrelated charges.