Man sentenced to nearly five years for Fredericksburg crash that killed tow-truck driver

A man who killed a tow-truck driver last year by driving into him on the Interstate 95 entrance ramp in Fredericksburg was ordered Thursday to serve four years and eight months in prison.

Christopher R. Minor, 30, of Woodford, was sentenced by Judge Gordon Willis to a total of 10 years and six months in prison, with five years and 10 months suspended. Minor was previously convicted in Fredericksburg Circuit Court of DUI-manslaughter and driving without a license.

The evidence presented by prosecutor Wenonah Peterson showed that 29-year-old Louis J. Rich was outside his tow truck about 12:35 p.m. on June 11, 2020, when Minor’s 2020 Chevrolet Impala crossed the white fog line and struck Rich and his 2006 International tow truck. Minor said he looked down briefly and accidentally drifted into Rich.

At his sentencing Thursday, Minor expressed remorse for the tragedy. Several family members praised Minor as a father and a provider.

Peterson asked Willis to sentence Minor to a sentence above the recommended state sentencing guidelines, but Willis settled on an active sentence at the top of the guidelines.