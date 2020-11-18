Man shot in leg during skirmish in North Stafford

Stafford detectives are trying to identify suspects in a home-invasion shooting in the county Tuesday evening, police said.

A resident on Meadow View Court in the northern part of the county between U.S. 1 and Interstate 95 was shot once in the leg after two armed men forced their way into his apartment at 6:23 p.m. The victim was shot once in the leg during the ensuing skirmish and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said.

Kimmitz said the victim returned fire during the altercation, but it is unclear where either of the intruders were hit. They fled the area in an unknown vehicle.

The intruders were described only as black men, 18 to 21 years old wearing dark clothing. Kimmitz said the incident appeared to be a targeted crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 540/658-4400.

