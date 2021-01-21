Man shot in Stafford motorcycle club altercation dies in hospital

A man who was shot Sunday morning during an altercation in Stafford County has died, authorities said.

Ely Grimes, 47, of Fredericksburg, died Tuesday in a hospital, according to a news release from the Stafford Sheriff's Office. He was shot in the chest at 1130 International Parkway off U.S. 17 in southern Stafford, where he and the shooting suspect were attending an event for the Tuckahoe Motorcycle Club.

The suspect, 38-year-old George R. Batts Jr. of Richlands, N.C., was initially charged with malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. The wounding charge will now be upgraded to murder, Sheriff's spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said.

Batts was still in a hospital Thursday being treated for injuries he received after being shot by Stafford deputies who responded to the incident. The Sheriff's Office said that after deputies found the critically injured Grimes, they saw Batts in the parking lot brandishing a handgun.

He refused to comply with multiple commands to drop the gun, the Sheriff's Office said, then was shot after he pointed the weapon toward deputies.

Deputies used trauma kits to treat both Grimes and Batts at the scene before medical workers rushed them to the hospital.

The deputies involved in the shooting of Batts remain on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues.

