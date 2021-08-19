Man to serve 18 years for assaulting a woman in a Stafford vape shop

A man who sexually assaulted a stranger after she came into the North Stafford vape shop where he was working in 2019 was ordered Wednesday to serve 18 years in prison.
Charles Henry Austin III, 33, of Stafford County, was sentenced by Judge Michael Levy to 43 years with 25 years suspended. Austin previously pleaded guilty to abduction with the intent to defile and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Levy's sentence was well above the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for a maximum active sentence of 12 years. But it was well below the 35-year active sentence requested by prosecutor Ed Lustig.
According to the evidence, the now 28-year-old victim entered East Coast Vapors on Garrisonville Road the evening of Aug. 30, 2019. Austin, an employee, was the only other person in the store.
After asking the woman if anyone was waiting for her, he locked the front door and closed the curtains. He claimed he was about to close the shop and didn't want anyone else coming in.
After running off another would-be customer who came to the door, Austin lifted the woman out of her shoes and pulled her into a back room. The woman fought Austin and screamed, but he ended up on top of her with a gun placed to her head.
He threatened to kill the woman but promised to be "gentle" if she stopped screaming and fighting.
The woman managed to talk Austin into stopping the attack. She told him he hadn't really done anything wrong yet and she promised not to tell the police if he promised to never do anything like that again. She was eventually able to slide out from under Austin and leave the store.
When deputies arrived a short time later, Austin walked up and told them, "I'm the one you're looking for." He told police then that he didn't know why he did what he did, and he repeated that yesterday in court.
"I hate myself for what I did to [the victim] and the shame I've brought on my family," said Austin, who had no prior criminal record. "I live with this every day and will have to do so for the rest of my life."
The victim is still traumatized by Austin's actions. In emotional testimony Wednesday, she said she's had to put her acting career on hold and will continue to need extensive therapy to put her life back together.
Defense attorney Gowri Janakiramanon asked Levy to limit Austin's active sentence to seven years. She called for extensive therapy in hopes of learning "what made him snap in such a hugely destructive way."
Lustig said it may never be clear why Austin acted out like he did, "but we do know that he did it. The victim has suffered greatly, and will have to live with this for the rest of her life."
