Man who shot woman in the ankle during argument to serve 10 years in prison

Washington claimed he was firing a warning shot and didn’t intend to shoot the woman. But he claimed that she put him in fear by intentionally spitting on him, calling him the “N-word” and by having her two adult sons approach him.

In a lengthy statement made just before Willis pronounced the sentence, Washington said it was his experience that the use of the “N-word” was always followed by violence. He told the judge that when the conversation started, he had no idea it would turn out like it did.

“I’m not a violent person,” said Washington, who had no prior felony convictions. “To me it was self-defense . . . I just want to go home.”

Among other things Washington referred to was the recent case of a Spotsylvania deputy accused of shooting a county resident eight times after mistaking a telephone for a gun.

He said the trained deputy is facing a much less serious charge than what he was convicted of “and he’s at home chilling with his family. I just don’t understand.”

Willis said he doesn’t condone the language used by the victim or Washington, “but it was you who chose to draw your weapon and shoot her in the ankle,” the judge said. “And now she has a lifelong injury.”

