Man who shot woman in the ankle during argument to serve 10 years in prison

A man who shot his neighbor in her lower leg last year during an argument about gun laws was ordered Friday to serve 10 years in prison.
Anthony Patrick Washington, 34, was sentenced in Fredericksburg Circuit Court by Judge Gordon Willis. Willis sentenced Washington to 23 years with 13 years suspended.
Willis had previously found Washington guilty of aggravated malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Defense attorney Jim Ilijevich filed a motion asking Willis to reconsider his decision and set aside his verdict, but Willis denied the motion Friday.
Ilijevich argued that Washington’s actions did not meet the legal standard of malice required for the aggravated malicious wounding conviction, and said he should not have been convicted of anything more than unlawful wounding.
Ilijevich, who said he was “livid” about the 10-year sentence, said after the hearing that he would appeal Washington’s conviction.
The shooting occurred on June 30, 2020, at the Dunning Mills Inn at 2305 Jefferson Davis Highway. According to evidence presented at trial by Commonwealth’s Attorney Elizabeth Humphries, Washington and the victim began what started out as a civil discussion about Washington’s decision to carry a firearm.
The discussion later became heated, and the two exchanged racial slurs and spit at each other, according to testimony. Washington eventually fired a shot that struck the victim in her lower leg and exited through her ankle. The victim suffered a permanent injury, Humphries said.
Washington claimed he was firing a warning shot and didn’t intend to shoot the woman. But he claimed that she put him in fear by intentionally spitting on him, calling him the “N-word” and by having her two adult sons approach him.
In a lengthy statement made just before Willis pronounced the sentence, Washington said it was his experience that the use of the “N-word” was always followed by violence. He told the judge that when the conversation started, he had no idea it would turn out like it did.
“I’m not a violent person,” said Washington, who had no prior felony convictions. “To me it was self-defense . . . I just want to go home.”
Among other things Washington referred to was the recent case of a Spotsylvania deputy accused of shooting a county resident eight times after mistaking a telephone for a gun.
He said the trained deputy is facing a much less serious charge than what he was convicted of “and he’s at home chilling with his family. I just don’t understand.”
Willis said he doesn’t condone the language used by the victim or Washington, “but it was you who chose to draw your weapon and shoot her in the ankle,” the judge said. “And now she has a lifelong injury.”
