Medical emergency may have been cause of fatal crash in Stafford

A 61-year-old man died following a single-vehicle crash in Stafford County late Wednesday that apparently stemmed from a medical emergency, police said.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said John Tait of Stafford was driving on Harrell Road in southern Stafford at 10:11 p.m. when his vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree. Multiple emergency workers responded to the scene and removed Tait from the damaged vehicle and transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Maroney said the investigation is ongoing, but early signs point to an undisclosed medical issue.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404
