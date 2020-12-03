 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Medical emergency may have been cause of fatal crash in Stafford
0 comments
top story

Medical emergency may have been cause of fatal crash in Stafford

{{featured_button_text}}

A 61-year-old man died following a single-vehicle crash in Stafford County late Wednesday that apparently stemmed from a medical emergency, police said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sheriff's spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said John Tait of Stafford was driving on Harrell Road in southern Stafford at 10:11 p.m. when his vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree. Multiple emergency workers responded to the scene and removed Tait from the damaged vehicle and transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Maroney said the investigation is ongoing, but early signs point to an undisclosed medical issue.

Stafford Sheriff's logo (copy) (copy)

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert